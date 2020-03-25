Under Intense Criticism, Gilead Forsakes Monopoly Status for Its Experimental Covid-19 Drug

March 25, 2020

(STAT News) – In an unexpected move, Gilead Sciences (GILD) has asked the Food and Drug Administration to rescind orphan drug designation for an experimental medicine being tested to combat Covid-19. The request comes after intense criticism that it unfairly pursued a lucrative monopoly for remdesivir. The designation, which offers a drug maker seven years of marketing exclusivity, drew immediate condemnation from consumer advocates because orphan status is reserved for medicines targeting rare diseases that afflict 200,000 or fewer people.

Posted by

Posted in Covid-19, News, Pharma, Research Ethics

Ad