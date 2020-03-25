Cancer Drug Trials on Hold Amid Coronavirus Dirsuption

(Nature) – Scientists are rushing to launch clinical trials of experimental vaccines against the coronavirus, and treatments for COVID-19. But as hospitals brace for an onslaught of critically ill patients and laboratories worldwide are disrupted, researchers have had to shelve clinical trials of therapies for other illnesses. “We’re going to see a nearly complete close-down in clinical research,” says Tim Dyer, chief executive of Addex Therapeutics, a biotechnology company based in Geneva, Switzerland. “The health-care systems will simply be overloaded.” On 18 March, Addex announced that it would delay the start of a clinical trial to treat involuntary movements in people with Parkinson’s disease.