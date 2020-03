THC Level in Most Legal Pot Products Higher Than Needed for Pain Relief

(UPI) – Most legal marijuana products may be too strong for pain relief, according to a study published Thursday in the journal PLOS ONE. Despite research showing the benefits of marijuana for pain management, the analysis suggests that more than 90 percent of legal products offered in medical dispensaries because they contain higher levels of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, than is needed for treatment.