Coronavirus: US Navy Captain Pleads for Help Over Outbreak

(BBC) – The captain of a US aircraft carrier carrying more than 4,000 crew has called for urgent help to halt a coronavirus outbreak on his ship. Scores of people on board the Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive for the infection. The carrier is currently docked in Guam. “We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die,” Captain Brett Crozier wrote in a letter to the Pentagon.