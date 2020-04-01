FDA Orders Zantac Removed from Market Due to NDMA Contamination

April 1, 2020

(UPI) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday ordered drugmakers to remove all prescription and over-the-counter products containing the agent ranitidine from the market immediately as the agency continues to investigate possible contamination. Ranitidine is the key ingredient in a number of prescription and over-the-counter drugs used to treat heartburn and acid reflux. The popular product Zantac is one of many that uses ranitidine, the FDA noted. 

