‘There’s Nothing about It That Will Feel Right’: Hospitals Are Gearing Up to Choose Which Patients to Save If They Run Low on Crucial Equipment

(Business Insider) – Hospitals are preparing to make difficult decisions about which patients to save and how to ration care should they be overwhelmed by the novel coronavirus. Experts caution that hospitals in the US are at risk of running out of workers, beds, and protective equipment. By one estimate, the US could require up to 400,000 more ventilators in the next month or two — but it has no more than 20,000 left in the national stockpile. Earlier this week, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said states were competing to buy ventilators in bidding wars.