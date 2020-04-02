For Homeless People, Covid-19 Is Horror on Top of Horror

(Wired) – Homelessness is incompatible with health. Experts like Margot Kushel, a professor of medicine at UC San Francisco who studies homelessness, have been saying so for decades, but, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s never been truer. “It’s a calamity. It’s our worst nightmare,” Kushel says. “It’s an enormous crisis superimposed on an existing crisis.” Unhoused people are already among the most sick in society, and now they’re physically incapable of following the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention’s most basic virus-fighting directive: stay home.