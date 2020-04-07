Inside a New York E.R.

(The New Yorker) – As the pandemic ramps up, I’m working twelve-hour shifts, six days a week. I’ve picked up extra shifts to cover for doctors who are already sick. During a typical shift, you might intubate one patient who is critically ill. Three would be a lot. On my last shift, we intubated ten. Each day now, we’re turning away hundreds of patients who definitely have the symptoms of COVID-19. Even when patients come in with an unrelated trauma that requires a chest X-ray, you incidentally find they’ve got it. The extent of community spread is unreal.