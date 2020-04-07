Why Does Covid-19 Make Some People So Sick? Ask Their DNA

April 7, 2020

(Wired) – On Monday, 23andMe launched a new study intended to illuminate any genetic differences that might help explain why people who’ve contracted Covid-19 have such varying responses to the infection. The consumer genomics company joins a number of emerging academic projects aimed at answering the same question. Prior research indicates that some gene variants can put people at higher risk for certain infectious diseases.

