Data for Gilead’s Potential Coronavirus Therapy Are Coming Soon. Here’s What You Need to Know.

(STAT News) – This month, the world should get the first results from a clinical trial testing the drug remdesivir against Covid-19. They will get a lot of attention. Remdesivir, made by the California biotech Gilead Sciences, is one of the potential Covid-19 therapies that is furthest along in the development process. The results, from studies in China, could signal whether the drug can effectively combat the infection — and under which circumstances. So far, there is no proven treatment for the coronavirus. But just how much can be gleaned from these announcements? Will they be the final word on remdesivir? And how can the company supply the drug to patients around the world who might need it?