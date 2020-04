Methadone Clinic Lines and Packed Waiting Rooms Leave Clients Vulnerable to Coronavirus

(STAT News) – Aimed at reducing the spread of the novel coronavirus, the new rules allow people considered “stable” to take home up to a 28-day supply of methadone under a blanket exception, and people considered “less than stable” to take home up to a 14-day supply. But advocates for people recovering from addiction say compliance with the new guidelines has been inconsistent.