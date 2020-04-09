Prisons and Jails Across the US Are Turning into ‘Petri Dishes’ for Coronavirus. Staffers Are Falling Ill, Too.

(CNN) – In the US, the largest known concentration of coronavirus cases outside of hospitals isn’t on a cruise ship or in a nursing home. It’s at a jail in Chicago. At least 251 detainees and 150 staff members at Cook County Jail have tested positive for coronavirus, the county sheriff’s office said Wednesday. At least 22 of the detainees are hospitalized. Across the country, prisons and jails have become hotbeds for coronavirus. Close confinement is likely fueling the spread.