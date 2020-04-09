International Trial Uses AI to Rapidly Identify Optimal Covid-19 Treatments

(STAT News) – A randomized controlled trial ramping up in dozens of hospitals around the world proposes a third way — fusing those two approaches together by using artificial intelligence to home in on the most effective treatments on the fly. The REMAP-CAP study seeks to turn frenetic attempts to save lives on the front lines into a running international experiment, with the goal of quickly identifying optimal treatments for desperately ill patients. By analyzing data on outcomes from more than 50 hospitals, organizers hope to supply fast answers to pressing questions, such as whether the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine is an effective therapy and, if so, for which types of patients. The trial will also allow the researchers to test multiple therapies at once.