Nearly Half of Pot Users Experience Withdrawal When They Stop

(UPI) – Nearly half of all cannabis users experience some level of withdrawal when they stop taking the drug, a new analysis has found. Several studies have identified a high rate of withdrawal symptoms among regular users of marijuana and products containing cannabinoids, according to a review of existing research published Thursday in JAMA Network Open. These products include marijuana flower, oils and supplements, as well as CBD-based supplements and oils — and, where legal or prescribed — used to treat a variety of health conditions, including anxiety, pain and sleep problems.