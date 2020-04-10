Covid-19 ‘Immunity Certificates’: Practical and Ethical Conundrums

(STAT News) – Immunity certificates offer the enticing promise that an increasing number of people can stop sheltering in place and instead help the world revive. They could play an important role in the period before we have excellent treatments or an effective vaccine. But they raise issues about the science of Covid-19 immunity, about how such certificates would be provided and policed and, most important, about a country split between the free and the confined.