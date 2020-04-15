COVID-19 Offers a Chance to Address Human Rights Concerns

(Human Rights Watch) – Governments should take urgent action to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and care for those most affected without sacrificing human rights. In its new 40-question checklist on the Covid-19 crisis, Human Rights Watch seeks to guide governments as they respond to the challenges presented by the pandemic. The spread of the novel coronavirus, first identified in December 2019 in Wuhan, China, has affected peoples’ health, freedoms, and livelihoods, triggering a global human rights crisis.