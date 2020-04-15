Italy Aims to Turn Suffering to Advantage with Experimental Covid-19 Treatment

(CNN) – For nearly a month, Italy held the awful distinction of having the most coronavirus deaths of any country in the world — topping China, the original epicenter, in mid-March, and being overtaken by the United States three and a half weeks later. But now doctors are hoping to turn Italy’s terrible suffering to its advantage. The country is pinning its hopes on using the blood plasma of Covid-19 survivors to help those who are suffering most from it in hospitals now.