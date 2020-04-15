A Desperate Scramble as COVID-19 Families Vie for Access to Plasma Therapy

(Kaiser Health News) – Garcia’s plight underscores the lack of coordination — and disparities in access — as families of failing COVID-19 patients jockey to obtain the still-unproven treatment. Even as efforts ramp up to collect blood plasma from the first survivors of the novel coronavirus, one’s chances of procuring the treatment appear to depend on accidents of geography, social-media savvy and the willingness of treating physicians.