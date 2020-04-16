Coronavirus Prompts Canada to Roll Out Safe Drugs for Street Users

(Reuters) – Canada’s Pacific province of British Columbia was already battling an opioid epidemic when the new coronavirus hit, compounding the threat to drug users, many of whom are homeless and particularly vulnerable during the pandemic. In March, the Canadian government urged provinces to lower barriers to prescription medications – allowing doctors to provide prescriptions for controlled substances by phone and pharmacists to deliver them – to better help citizens to practice physical distancing and self-isolation.