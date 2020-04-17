Dozens of Financial Firms Want Pharma to Place Covid-19 Patients over Profits

(STAT News) – More than three dozen asset managers, pension funds, and insurers are urging the pharmaceutical industry to cooperate in the fight against Covid-19 by sharing research data and providing affordable worldwide access to medicines, diagnostics, and vaccines. In a letter to be sent to more than 15 large drug makers — including Roche (RHHBY), Gilead Sciences (GILD), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) — the investment firms argue that “financial considerations should take second place in the global challenge of getting the coronavirus under control as quickly as possible.”