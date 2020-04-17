Congo Records Five New Ebola Cases, Shelves Declaration of End to Epidemic

April 17, 2020

(Reuters) – Five new Ebola infections have been recorded in eastern Congo since last week in a new flare-up just as the government was about to declare an end to the deadly epidemic, the World Health Organization said on Friday. Small outbreaks or one-off transmissions are common towards the end of an epidemic. Healthworkers are often able to prevent the virus spreading out of control by quarantining and vaccinating contacts of new cases.

Posted by

Posted in Disaster Ethics, Global Bioethics, highlights, News, Public Health

Ad