Covid-19 Stalls Clinical Trials for Everything but Covid-19

(Wired) – Across the globe, while research into potential Covid-19 vaccines and treatments is speeding along, the pandemic has slowed or brought to a halt clinical trials for other diseases. Clinical trials demand patient travel, doctors, and clinical space—all pinched by the rapid spread of Covid-19. By one count from the publication BioPharma Dive, more than 70 companies so far reported an interruption to at least one clinical trial because of the pandemic. These delays could extend an already lengthy process to get drugs to market. And they may cut off a lifeline for patients willing to try a drug before it gets regulatory approval.