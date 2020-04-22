Solving the Mysteries of Coronavirus with Genetic Fingerprints

(New York Times) – Using advanced technology that allows them to rapidly identify the tiny mutations that the virus makes in its virulent path through human hosts, the scientists working in Washington and several other states made two disconcerting discoveries. The first was that the virus brought in by the man from Wuhan — or perhaps, as new data has suggested, by someone else who arrived carrying a nearly identical strain — had managed to settle into the population undetected. Then they began to realize how far it had spread.