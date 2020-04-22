Covid-19 Causes Sudden Strokes in Young Adults, Doctors Say

(CNN) – The new coronavirus appears to be causing sudden strokes in adults in their 30s and 40s who are not otherwise terribly ill, doctors reported Wednesday. They said patients may be unwilling to call 911 because they have heard hospitals are overwhelmed by coronavirus cases. There’s growing evidence that Covid-19 infection can cause the blood to clot in unusual ways, and stroke would be an expected consequence of that.