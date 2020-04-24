FDA Issues Warning on Side Effects of Malaria Drug for Covid-19

(UPI) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday issued a warning about serious and potentially life-threatening side effects of chloroquine and it’s sister drug hydroxychloroquine, including heart rhythm problems that have been seen in clinical trials. The drugs, which were granted an emergency use authorization by the FDA on March 28, have been shown to cause serious heart problems in patients with severe COVID-19, as evidenced by a new analysis published Friday in the journal JAMA Network Open.