Coronavirus: France Bans Online Sales of Nicotine Products

(BBC) – France has banned the online sale of nicotine products and limited their sale in pharmacies, after researchers suggested that nicotine may play a role in protecting against coronavirus. The new rules cover products like nicotine gum and patches, designed to help people stop smoking. Last week, data from a Paris hospital indicated that smokers were statistically less likely to be admitted for treatment for Covid-19. Trials are set to continue in France.