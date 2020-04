As Lockdowns Lift, New Hazards Lurk in the Water

(Nature) – The longer a building sits unused, the more potential there is for harm. That’s because the length of time between water treatment and use is one of the key factors determining bacterial regrowth, says Joan Rose, an environmental microbiologist at Michigan State University in East Lansing. One of the main concerns is Legionella, a genus of bacterium that causes Legionnaires’ disease.