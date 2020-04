Hospital Demand for Hydroxychloroquine to Treat Covid-19 Patients Is Waning

(STAT News) – The ongoing uncertainty over whether hydroxycholoroquine can successfully treat Covid-19 appears to have eroded demand considerably among hospitals, according to new data. At the same time, anecdotal evidence suggests that patients with lupus, a condition for which the drug is approved to treat, are having an easier time filling prescriptions for the first time in weeks.