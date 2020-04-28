More People on Antidepressants, Antianxiety Medications During Pandemic

(Medical Xpress) – A report released this month by Express Scripts, a pharmacy benefit management program, found that the use of prescription drugs to treat mental health conditions increased more than 20% between mid-February and mid-March, peaking the week of March 15, when the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. During that same time frame, prescriptions for antianxiety medications rose 34%, while prescriptions for antidepressants increased by 18%. Of the prescriptions filled during that time, more than three-quarters were new prescriptions.