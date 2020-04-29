Critical Study of Gilead’s Covid-19 Drug Shows Patients Are Responding to Treatment, NIH Says

(STAT News) – A government-run study of Gilead’s remdesivir, perhaps the most closely watched experimental drug to treat the novel coronavirus, showed that the medicine is effective against Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus. In a statement on Wednesday, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which is conducting the study, said preliminary data show patients who received remdesivir recovered faster than similar patients who received placebo.