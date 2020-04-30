Doctors Anticipate Patient Requests for Experimental Remdesivir Before All the Evidence Comes In

(STAT News) – Before Wednesday’s hopeful news about the experimental antiviral remdesivir broke, doctors treating patients hospitalized for Covid-19 were already hearing from a few families desperate to get the drug for their loved ones. Now they expect to hear more pleas in the days to come, even though the data are preliminary, results are not available for clinicians to evaluate, and the drug is not yet approved for emergency use.