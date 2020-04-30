WHO Investigating Reported Increase in Deaths in Kano, Nigeria, Governor Says

(CNN) – The World Health Organization and health officials in the northern Nigerian state of Kano have launched a probe into reports of increases in unusual deaths, state Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje told CNN. A team of experts is gathering hospital records and interviewing families of those who died at home to determine the actual cause of death. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has also ordered a 14-day lockdown in Kano following the reported spike in deaths.