Hospital ICUs Are Adapting to COVID-19 at ‘Light Speed’

(NPR) – Intensive care teams inside hospitals are rapidly altering the way they care for patients with COVID-19. The changes range from new protective gear to new treatment protocols aimed at preventing deadly blood clots. “Things are moving so fast within this pandemic, it’s hard to keep up” says Dr. Angela Hewlett, an infectious diseases physician at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha and medical director of the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit. To stay current, she says, ICUs are updating their practices “on an hourly basis.”