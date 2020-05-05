Everyday Ethics: When Should We Lift the Lockdown?

(The Conversation) – With the coronavirus, however, we are dealing with massive uncertainties. If we reopen the economy, will the death toll surge again? Will employees even come back to work? Moreover, the economic and human costs seem linked during this pandemic. If we reopen the economy too soon, we might face both a worse health outcome and further economic downturn. With such uncertainty, how can we possibly know whether the “cure will be worse than the disease?” But there is another ethical consideration here: Precisely whose lives are we talking about? And whose economic benefit?