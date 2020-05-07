ER Visits Plummet Amid Pandemic: ‘More People Are Dying at Home’

(Detroit Free Press) – When COVID-19 first hit metro Detroit, hospitals urged sick people to stay away. Now they’re saying come back because the original message, compounded with fears, came with a cost: Heart attack victims died at home. Stroke patients let symptoms go unchecked for too long. Fractures from falls were left untreated and worsened. This, doctors say, is fallout from COVID-19, a virus that has people so scared that they’re letting life-threatening ailments go unchecked.