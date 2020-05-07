As Pandemic Deepens, Virus Symptoms Multiply

(Medical Xpress) – Every week, it seems, the list of coronavirus symptoms—ranging from disagreeable to the deadly—grows longer. What began as a familiar flu-like cluster of chills, headaches and fever has rapidly expanded over the last three months into a catalogue of syndromes affecting almost all the body’s organs, from the brain to the kidneys. The new coronavirus can also push the immune system into overdrive, unleashing an indiscriminate assault—known as a cytokine storm—on pathogens and their human hosts alike.