Autopsy Slowdown Hinders Quest to Determine How Coronavirus Kills

(Nature) – Autopsies are painstaking work under normal conditions; during an infectious-disease outbreak, the added risk calls for safety precautions that make them even more arduous. Since 16 March, Gianatti’s team has performed 80 autopsies of people who tested positive for the coronavirus. The group typically handles only 150 autopsies in a year. Few hospitals in Italy have the safety equipment and resources to launch a similar undertaking, Gianatti says.