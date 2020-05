Double Epidemic Could Crash Latin America Health Systems

(SciDevNet) – Simultaneous dengue and COVID-19 epidemics could lead to the collapse of Brazil’s health system, scientists warn. The same could occur in other Latin America countries where about 500 million people are at risk of contracting dengue, according to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO). For many of these countries, combatting the two outbreaks is an unprecedented health challenge.