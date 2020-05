Gilead Ups Its Donation of the Covid-19 Drug Remdesivir for U.S. Hospitals

(STAT News) – Gilead Sciences, the drug company behind the experimental Covid-19 therapy remdesivir, has upped the number of doses it’s donating to the federal government from 607,000 to around 940,000, STAT has learned. The new number appeared, with no acknowledgement of the shift, in a letter that a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services official sent to governors on Saturday.