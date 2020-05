Coronavirus: Yemen’s Healthcare System ‘In Effect collapsed’

(BBC) – War-torn Yemen’s healthcare system has “in effect collapsed” and coronavirus is spreading across the country, the United Nations has warned. Jens Laerke, spokesman for the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), described the situation as “extremely alarming”. He said people were being turned away from treatment centres partly because staff lacked protective equipment.