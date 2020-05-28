Data and Genetic Privacy Join Proposed Privileges for Nonhumans, Robots, and Nature

(Science) – The Coming Good Society offers a cursory overview of the state of human rights in an age of emerging technologies. More accessible narrative than academic treatise, this enjoyable read examines how changing norms create opportunities to expand the scope of universal protections and rights. Authors William F. Schulz, former executive director of Amnesty International USA, and Sushma Raman, executive director of the Harvard Kennedy School Carr Center for Human Rights Policy, look to their own experiences and extensive professional encounters to support their arguments in the book’s eight short but substantive chapters.