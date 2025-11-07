How conspiracy theories infiltrated the doctor’s office

(MIT Technology Review) – Every day, physicians and therapists work to keep their patients safe. Medical rumors, misinformation, and an online web of disreputable sources aren’t making their jobs any easier.

Unfortunately, this modern impulse to “do your own research” became even more pronounced during the coronavirus pandemic.

We asked a number of health-care professionals about how this shifting landscape is changing their profession. They told us that they are being forced to adapt how they treat patients. It’s a wide range of experiences: Some say patients tell them they just want more information about certain treatments because they’re concerned about how effective they are. Others hear that their patients just don’t trust the powers that be. Still others say patients are rejecting evidence-based medicine altogether in favor of alternative theories they’ve come across online. (Read More)