Korean Genome Project Data Released for Public Use

(Medical Xpress) – A team of researchers with members affiliated with a large number of institutions in Korea, two in the U.S. and one in the U.K. has released data from the initial phase of the Korean Genome Project (Korea1K). In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the group notes that the data includes information describing 1,094 whole genomes along with 79 quantitative clinical traits. Korea1K is the largest genome sequencing project conducted thus far in South Korea—it began back in 2006, and has been supported by a variety of sources since that time.