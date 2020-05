Great Plains Indian Reservations Report 17% Spike in COVID-19 Cases

(UPI) – American Indian tribal reservations in the Great Plains region of the United States have seen a 17 percent uptick in confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past week, researchers said. The data is “shining a light” on disparities in overall health and access to care in these communities, Dr. Donald Warne, an expert in Indian health issues said Thursday.