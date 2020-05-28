When Hard Data Are ‘Heartbreaking’: Testing Blitz in San Francisco Shows Covid-19 Struck Mostly Low-Wage Workers

(STAT News) – While Havlir expected to see the Latinx community hit hard by the virus, the actual numbers came as a shock. About 2% of people tested positive for the coronavirus. Nearly all of them — 95% — were Latinx. The other 5% were Asian or Pacific Islander. Not a single white person tested positive, though 34% of the tract’s residents are white, according to the U.S. Census; 58% are Hispanic.