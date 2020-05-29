European, South Korean Authorities Vie for COVID-19 Antiviral Remdesivir

(Reuters) – European and South Korean authorities are vying for Gilead Sciences’ (GILD.O) potential COVID-19 treatment, remdesivir, even though the drugmaker has yet to gain regulatory approval in either market and is still ramping up production of the anti-viral drug. Governments are racing to bolster supplies of remdesivir, which U.S. regulators greenlighted this month as a treatment for the novel coronavirus. Foster City, California-based Gilead said it will donate 1.5 million doses of remdesivir, enough to treat at least 140,000 patients, to combat the global pandemic.