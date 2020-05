When Did the Coronavirus Start Spreading in the U.S.? Likely in January, CDC Analysis Suggests

(STAT News) – How early did local transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus begin in the United States? For the second time this week, scientists have proposed a new estimate. This one, from scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suggests transmission likely began in late January or early February and that the virus spread undetected for more than a month.