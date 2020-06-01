Covid-19: The Ethics of Clinical Research in Quarantine

(BMJ) – The ongoing covid-19 outbreak has resulted in more than 5.4 million cases and over 330?000 deaths worldwide. Governments responding to a serious disease pandemic might engage in liberty limiting measures including the use of quarantine, sometimes without sufficient legal or ethical justification. But quarantine offers an opportunity to develop an understanding of covid-19 that might otherwise not be possible, through the study of disease course and transmission. Research on individuals and groups in quarantine raises distinct ethical issues that require balancing the rights of confined people against the scientific and social value such research could produce.