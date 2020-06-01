Bioethicist: ‘Immunity Passports’ Could Do More Harm Than Good

(NPR) – “Immunity passports” have been proposed as one way to reboot economies in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The theory is this: The approval of the so-called passports would rely on the positive results from an antibody test of your collected blood sample. If you have antibodies to the coronavirus after recovering from an infection, you might be immune from future infection and therefore could be authorized to work and circulate in society without posing a risk to yourself or others. At least, that’s the idea. But it “could create a lot more harm than it does good,” says Natalie Kofler, who teaches bioethics at Harvard Medical School.