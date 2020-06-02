Coronavirus: Researchers No Longer Need Consent to Access Your Medical Records

(The Conversation) – You may not know it, but if you live in the UK and have contacted the NHS with any coronavirus-related health concerns, your data is now being used for research. This is regardless of whether you have previously tried to stop this happening by requesting to use the national data opt-out service. Data being used may include your medical records or anything collected by healthcare providers in relation to your care. Researchers in universities, government and also private companies are using it to scrutinise the way the virus is transmitted, how the disease progresses, and to help analyse which treatment options are most effective.